First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AG. Zacks Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on First Majestic Silver to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st.

AG stock opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 90.09 and a beta of 0.75.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $463.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. First Majestic Silver’s revenue was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.0083 dividend. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EFG International AG bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) engages in the production of silver from its wholly owned operations in Mexico. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating high-grade silver projects. Established in 2002, First Majestic has built a multi-mine portfolio to supply silver primarily for the global industrial and investment markets while generating by-products such as gold, lead and zinc concentrates.

First Majestic’s principal operations are located in the historic Mexican Silver Belt, with producing mines including La Encantada in Coahuila, Santa Elena in Sonora and La Parrilla in Durango.

