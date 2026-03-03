First Eagle Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,237,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,014 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up 1.4% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 2.73% of Nutrien worth $777,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,983,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,022,000 after acquiring an additional 80,135 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Nutrien by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,944,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,755 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,368,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,766 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth $395,842,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 19.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,982,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,725,000 after purchasing an additional 652,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTR opened at $75.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $45.78 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTR. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.24.

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

