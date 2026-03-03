First Eagle Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,318,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,145,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 3.27% of Omnicom Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manske Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $437,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $89.27. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 174.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.35). Omnicom Group had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 653.06%.

Omnicom Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 38.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Barclays lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company’s primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

