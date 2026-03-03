First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 33,435 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. $AMRC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,435 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.37% of Ameresco worth $24,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 679,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 84,960 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ameresco by 1,832.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,775,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,326 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Ameresco by 318.2% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 107,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 82,015 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Ameresco during the third quarter valued at about $3,895,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 106.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 96,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.53.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $581.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.09 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. William Blair upgraded Ameresco to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In related news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 15,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $536,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,890.65. This represents a 52.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 16,645 shares of company stock valued at $568,297 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Management raised forward targets and highlighted record backlog expansion, explicitly guiding to $2.1B revenue and $283M adjusted EBITDA in 2026 — a sign of stronger expected top-line and EBITDA growth. Ameresco targets $2.1B revenue and $283M adjusted EBITDA in 2026

Management raised forward targets and highlighted record backlog expansion, explicitly guiding to $2.1B revenue and $283M adjusted EBITDA in 2026 — a sign of stronger expected top-line and EBITDA growth. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates: revenue $581.03M (vs. ~$556M est.) and EPS $0.39 (vs. ~$0.31–0.32 est.); revenue rose ~9.1% year-over-year, and company commentary emphasized a constructive outlook, which underpinned the stock move. Ameresco Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates (Zacks)

Q4 results beat estimates: revenue $581.03M (vs. ~$556M est.) and EPS $0.39 (vs. ~$0.31–0.32 est.); revenue rose ~9.1% year-over-year, and company commentary emphasized a constructive outlook, which underpinned the stock move. Neutral Sentiment: Management provided detail in the earnings press release, slide deck and full earnings-call transcript — useful for assessing backlog composition, contract margins and timing but not new headline news by itself. Ameresco Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

Management provided detail in the earnings press release, slide deck and full earnings-call transcript — useful for assessing backlog composition, contract margins and timing but not new headline news by itself. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, EPS declined sharply year-over-year (Q4 EPS $0.39 vs. $0.88 a year ago) and reported net margin remains thin (~3.3%), highlighting profitability pressure and potential execution risk on translating backlog into higher margins. Ameresco Q4 results and disclosures (MarketBeat)

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas‐to‐energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

