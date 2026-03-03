First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $16.53 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,700 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Lincoln National worth $16,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,903,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,934 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 145.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 68,827 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 47,419 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 285,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after buying an additional 143,862 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Lincoln National by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,952,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,051,000 after buying an additional 1,035,505 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $155,363.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 118,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,187.75. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder National Life Insuranc Lincoln bought 2,254,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $25,002,249.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,784,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,508,130.98. The trade was a 29.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,569 shares of company stock worth $627,484. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lincoln National from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 6.46%.Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, doing business as Lincoln Financial Group, is a diversified financial services holding company focused on providing retirement, insurance, and wealth management solutions in the United States and select international markets. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company operates through several business segments, including Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. Its offerings are designed to help individuals, families, and institutions plan and prepare for their financial futures.

The Retirement Plan Services segment delivers recordkeeping, administrative services, and investment management for defined contribution and defined benefit plans.

