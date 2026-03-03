First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $15.42 Million Stock Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. $IIIN

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Insteel Industries worth $15,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 632.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 75,734 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 44.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 95,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 29,139 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insteel Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,264,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $41.64. The company has a market capitalization of $708.05 million, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Insteel Industries Cuts Dividend

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Insteel Industries’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Insider Activity at Insteel Industries

In related news, COO Richard Wagner sold 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $63,247.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,800. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc is a leading U.S. manufacturer of fabricated steel wire reinforcing products used in concrete construction. Headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina, the company specializes in the production of welded wire reinforcing mesh, steel wire chairs and supports, and various accessories designed to improve the strength and durability of residential, commercial and infrastructure concrete projects. Insteel’s products are engineered to meet industry specifications for load‐bearing capacity, corrosion resistance and ease of installation.

The company operates multiple manufacturing facilities across the United States, employing automated welding and forming processes to ensure consistent product quality and efficient throughput.

