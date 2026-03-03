First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in SLB Limited $SLB

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,543,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares during the quarter. SLB comprises 1.7% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.84% of SLB worth $946,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLB by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,374,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,371,335,000 after acquiring an additional 35,057,313 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in SLB by 30.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,233,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SLB during the second quarter worth approximately $618,697,000. Amundi grew its holdings in SLB by 29.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 11,415,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,679 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SLB by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,681,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,243,000 after buying an additional 114,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Argus upgraded shares of SLB to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SLB from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen raised SLB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SLB from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore set a $54.00 price target on SLB and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,525 shares in the company, valued at $981,912.25. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 61,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $3,032,544.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 155,548 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,735.60. This trade represents a 28.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 156,902 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,666 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.68. SLB Limited has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $52.45.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. SLB had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 9.45%.The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from SLB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. SLB’s dividend payout ratio is 49.79%.

SLB (NYSE: SLB), historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB’s product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

