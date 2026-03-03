First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 225,085 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,491,313 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 225,085 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $18,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 84,543,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,053,000 after purchasing an additional 43,153,787 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 10.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,497,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,566,000 after buying an additional 5,828,296 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 39.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 57,624,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339,845 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,852,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,223 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,387,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,781,000 after purchasing an additional 369,474 shares in the last quarter.

Itau Unibanco Price Performance

NYSE ITUB opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $9.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $98.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Itau Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itau Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITUB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Itau Unibanco from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itau Unibanco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco SA (NYSE: ITUB) is a Brazilian banking and financial services conglomerate headquartered in São Paulo. The company was formed by the merger of Banco Itaú and Unibanco in 2008 and is one of the largest private-sector banks in Brazil and among the leading banks in Latin America. Itaú Unibanco is publicly listed in Brazil and maintains an international listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services across retail, commercial and wholesale banking.

