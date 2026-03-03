Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF $USRT

Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $660,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after buying an additional 61,716 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $547,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $63.72. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.