Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.80 and last traded at GBX 15.80, with a volume of 213015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.34.

Falcon Oil & Gas Trading Up 10.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of £175.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 51.52 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.77.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (“Falcon” or “Company”) is an international oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets. The Company’s principal interests are located in two major underexplored basins in Australia and South Africa; with further interests in Hungary, covering approximately 12.3 million gross acres. The Company’s interests are in countries with a high regional demand for energy and for Australia and Hungary are close to existing infrastructure allowing for rapid delivery of oil and gas to market.

Falcon is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

