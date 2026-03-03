Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.80 and last traded at GBX 15.80, with a volume of 213015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.34.
Falcon Oil & Gas Trading Up 10.2%
The stock has a market capitalization of £175.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 51.52 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.77.
About Falcon Oil & Gas
Falcon is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
