Fabrinet $FN Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth $34,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Fabrinet by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FN. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $366.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Northland Securities set a $600.00 price target on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.25.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 2,200 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.14, for a total transaction of $1,021,108.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,726.46. The trade was a 10.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Price Performance

NYSE FN opened at $583.54 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $148.55 and a 1-year high of $632.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.84.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Featured Stories

