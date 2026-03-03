Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,366 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.5% of South Dakota Investment Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% in the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.41.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $154.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $642.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.10. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $159.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,864. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,421 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

