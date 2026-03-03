Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) Insider Andrea Hall Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN – Get Free Report) insider Andrea Hall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$16.65, for a total value of A$166,480.00.

Evolution Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Evolution Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 125.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Evolution Mining’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Catalpa Resources Limited and changed its name to Evolution Mining Limited in November 2011.

