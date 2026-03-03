Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.0385.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVH. Stephens upgraded shares of Evolent Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Evolent Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 88.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

NYSE EVH opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $400.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.24.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $468.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.48 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.Evolent Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health, Inc is a U.S.-based healthcare technology and services company that partners with health systems, physician organizations and health plans to design, build and operate value-based care programs. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the company was founded in 2011 as a joint venture between TPG and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC). Evolent Health aims to help its clients transition from fee-for-service payment models to value-based care arrangements by leveraging its proprietary technology platforms and clinical expertise.

The company’s core offerings include care management solutions, population health analytics and clinical advisory services.

