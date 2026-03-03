Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.0385.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVH. Stephens upgraded shares of Evolent Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Evolent Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th.
NYSE EVH opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $400.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.24.
Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $468.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.48 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.Evolent Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Evolent Health, Inc is a U.S.-based healthcare technology and services company that partners with health systems, physician organizations and health plans to design, build and operate value-based care programs. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the company was founded in 2011 as a joint venture between TPG and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC). Evolent Health aims to help its clients transition from fee-for-service payment models to value-based care arrangements by leveraging its proprietary technology platforms and clinical expertise.
The company’s core offerings include care management solutions, population health analytics and clinical advisory services.
