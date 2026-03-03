Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.8750.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $82.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Friday, January 23rd.

Shares of EVRG opened at $84.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.49. Evergy has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.91 and its 200-day moving average is $75.52.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 14.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 75.75%.

In related news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $234,421.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,311 shares in the company, valued at $190,287.74. This trade represents a 55.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Evergy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company’s business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

