Evercore Cuts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $144.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Evercore from $145.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. Evercore’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.10% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Dollar General from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $112.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.81.
Dollar General Stock Down 1.6%
Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Dollar General
In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.89, for a total value of $1,011,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,492 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,335.88. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Wheeler sold 9,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.32, for a total transaction of $1,322,888.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,959.40. The trade was a 30.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,673 shares of company stock worth $7,713,389. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,803,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Dollar General by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 805,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,263,000 after acquiring an additional 112,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,817,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,403,000 after acquiring an additional 384,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 483.1% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 25,377 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: AI initiative could cut operating costs and boost labor productivity — DG has added AI leadership and is upgrading store IT to streamline operations, which could improve margins over time. How Dollar General’s AI Push Could Lower Operating Costs
- Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly beat and full-year guidance provide fundamental support — DG beat Q4 EPS and set FY guidance in a range that suggests continued earnings growth, underpinning longer-term investor confidence. (Source: company results)
- Positive Sentiment: Local store expansions maintain same-store growth runway — new openings in Shippensburg and a planned Mountain Top store expand footprint and revenue opportunities in core markets. Dollar General opens new Shippensburg store. Grand opening event soon New Mountain Top Dollar General location planning spring opening
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and broker forecasts for FY2026 are being circulated — updates could move shares if firms revise estimates materially, but current coverage shows a range of expectations. Brokers Offer Predictions for Dollar General FY2026 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term selling pressure after a run-up — a recent article notes DG shares fell as the broader market gained, reflecting profit-taking or sector rotation that can depress the stock despite positive company news. Dollar General (DG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Dollar General Company Profile
Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.
Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.
