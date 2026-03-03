ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.33% of ESCO Technologies worth $18,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 60.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. CJS Securities raised shares of ESCO Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ESCO Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ESE stock opened at $285.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.16. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.78 and a 12 month high of $291.31.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.32. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company had revenue of $289.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. ESCO Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.72%.

About ESCO Technologies

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers’ critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO’s solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.