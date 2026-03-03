Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 18,800 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Erste Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 91.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,755,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,948,000 after purchasing an additional 580,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,235,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,730,000 after buying an additional 234,288 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 12.3% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,258,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,081,000 after buying an additional 574,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,795,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,026,000 after buying an additional 37,473 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,685,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $71.00 price objective on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $335,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $737,097.40. This represents a 31.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 2.3%

FNF opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average is $56.83. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.10). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.17%.The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 97.65%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

