Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 11,400 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

Erste Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 89.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 421.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

American Financial Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of AFG opened at $134.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.79 and its 200 day moving average is $135.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.73 and a 12-month high of $150.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.69.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,663 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total value of $222,343.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,160.10. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: AFG) is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its flagship subsidiary, Great American Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad range of specialty insurance products for commercial and industrial clients, including inland marine, excess and surplus lines, executive liability, and environmental liability coverage. In addition, American Financial Group offers supplemental accident and health insurance and assumes reinsurance risks from other insurers, helping to diversify its underwriting portfolio.

The company traces its roots to 1946, when it was founded by Carl Lindner, Sr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.