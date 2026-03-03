Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 10,877 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Erste Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,114 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 10,877 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 81.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Southwest Airlines Stock Performance
Southwest Airlines stock opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 57.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.06. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11.
Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUV. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $57.50 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.03.
Key Southwest Airlines News
Here are the key news stories impacting Southwest Airlines this week:
- Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded LUV to Buy and raised its price target from $51 to $73, citing expectations that Southwest will outperform peers — a catalyst that supports upside and helps explain recent analyst-driven buying. UBS Upgrades Southwest Airlines (LUV) to Buy, Raises Target by $22
- Positive Sentiment: Several bullish analyst write-ups note LUV’s ~61% gain over the past year, citing rising earnings estimates, partnerships and share buybacks as drivers of growth and investor appetite. Those fundamentals underpin longer‑term upside despite near‑term volatility. Here’s Why Investors Should Bet on Southwest Airlines Stock Now
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ consensus rating remains a “Hold,” indicating mixed views on valuation and near‑term catalysts even as some firms turn more bullish. This equilibrium helps explain why upside is tempered by risk. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
- Negative Sentiment: Airlines have canceled flights and issued travel waivers amid recent U.S.–Israel military action against Iran; operational disruptions and weaker near‑term demand for affected corridors are pressuring airline revenue visibility. Airlines cancel flights, issue travel waivers over Middle East unrest
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage notes that the Iran strikes have suspended key air corridors, triggering a wider selloff in airline stocks as markets reprice geopolitical risk and potential fuel/route disruptions. Airline Stocks Dive as Iran Strikes Suspend Key Corridors
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary highlights travel names as among the most affected by the conflict, with broader equity weakness and sector rotations into defense and energy contributing to downside pressure on LUV. Which Stocks Are Most Affected by the War in the Middle East?
Southwest Airlines Profile
Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest’s operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.
Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.
