Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 10,877 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Erste Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,114 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 10,877 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 81.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 57.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.06. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The airline reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 1.57%.The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Southwest Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450- EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUV. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $57.50 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.03.

Key Southwest Airlines News

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest’s operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

