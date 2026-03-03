Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Erste Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,369 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 935.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 58.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,302. This trade represents a 43.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $91.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $103.90 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.89.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.73%.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

Featured Articles

