Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for EQR Q1 Earnings

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Equity Residential in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Equity Residential’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s FY2027 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $781.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.35 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.940-0.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler set a $78.00 price target on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $73.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

EQR opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,597,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,728,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,354 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 115,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 97,906 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 568,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,446,000 after purchasing an additional 146,148 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 605,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 30.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 187,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $375,474.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,512.03. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Garechana sold 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $236,877.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,536.20. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,058 shares of company stock valued at $655,078. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 94.54%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

