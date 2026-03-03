ENI (NYSE:E) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research lowered ENI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

ENI Price Performance

E opened at $47.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ENI has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. ENI had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $24.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ENI will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ENI

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of E. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 179.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 916 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in ENI in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in ENI by 2,488.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

ENI S.p.A. is an integrated energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy, founded in 1953 as a state-established hydrocarbon entity and later transformed into a publicly traded multinational. The firm’s activities span the full hydrocarbon value chain and extend into power generation and low‑carbon energy solutions. ENI maintains a long history in exploration and production, engineering and project development, and downstream operations that include refining, petrochemicals and retail fuel distribution.

Core businesses include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream and liquefied natural gas (LNG) handling, and downstream refining and marketing of petroleum products and lubricants.

