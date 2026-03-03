Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.30 and last traded at $70.92, with a volume of 500320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECPG. Zacks Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group Stock Up 3.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.17. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.52%.The company had revenue of $473.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($9.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,550. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Olle sold 1,423 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $75,120.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,916.96. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Encore Capital Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1,729.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc is a global specialty finance company that focuses on the purchase and management of nonperforming consumer receivables. Through its subsidiaries, the company acquires charged-off debt portfolios from credit card issuers, banks, and other financial institutions, and seeks to recover outstanding balances through a combination of customer outreach, payment arrangements, and, where appropriate, legal collection efforts. Encore’s business model emphasizes compliance with regulatory and industry standards to ensure ethical and transparent debt-recovery practices.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Encore operates across North America and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.