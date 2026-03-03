Ellington Credit (EARN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Ellington Credit to post earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $12.7060 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Ellington Credit Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Ellington Credit stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. Ellington Credit has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a market cap of $186.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Ellington Credit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 19.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Ellington Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EARN shares. UBS Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Credit in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ellington Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Credit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Credit

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EARN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ellington Credit by 485.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 773,169 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Credit by 415.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 379,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 306,192 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Credit by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 45,845 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ellington Credit by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 104,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 39,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ellington Credit by 6.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Credit

Ellington Credit Income Fund (NYSE: EARN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to generate current income through a diversified portfolio of mortgage- and asset-backed securities. The fund primarily invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and asset-backed securities (ABS), with additional exposure to commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and related structured credit instruments. To enhance income and manage risk, the fund employs leverage and derivative strategies such as interest rate swaps and credit default swaps, allowing it to adjust duration and credit exposure dynamically.

The fund is externally managed and advised by Ellington Management Group, LLC, an established investment firm specializing in mortgage credit and structured products.

