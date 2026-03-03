Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Down 1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) were down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $995.07 and last traded at $1,007.37. Approximately 2,837,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,354,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,017.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,229.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,051.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $934.28. The stock has a market cap of $950.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

