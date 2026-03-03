Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 424320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Electrum Discovery Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 21.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05.

Electrum Discovery Company Profile

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

