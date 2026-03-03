Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.47 and a quick ratio of 13.47. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DYN shares. Chardan Capital set a $38.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price target on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 523.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,540,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,085,000 after buying an additional 14,727,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,692,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,828 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,000 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,926,000. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 4,615,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,382,000 after purchasing an additional 848,484 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company’s proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne’s lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.