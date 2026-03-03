DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,747,061 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the January 29th total of 12,515,568 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,466,718 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,466,718 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DXC Technology news, CEO Raul J. Fernandez bought 16,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $250,637.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 816,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,435,855.24. The trade was a 2.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $37,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 88,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,365.75. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 13,258.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Trading Down 3.3%

NYSE DXC opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.10. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 3.34%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $13.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology, headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, is a global leader in IT services and solutions. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, combining decades of experience in consulting, systems integration and managed services. Since its inception, DXC has focused on helping clients modernize IT environments and drive digital transformation across their organizations.

DXC Technology’s core service offerings encompass cloud and platform services, applications and analytics, security, and workplace and mobility solutions.

Featured Articles

