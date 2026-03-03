Drilling Tools International (DTI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0042 per share and revenue of $37.0160 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Drilling Tools International Trading Up 6.6%

NASDAQ DTI opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.59 million, a PE ratio of -19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of -0.34. Drilling Tools International has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Wayne Jr. Domino sold 24,996 shares of Drilling Tools International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $99,984.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,433,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,216. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 35,411 shares of company stock valued at $137,249 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Drilling Tools International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Drilling Tools International by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Drilling Tools International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Drilling Tools International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Veradace Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Drilling Tools International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Drilling Tools International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 2.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DTI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Drilling Tools International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Drilling Tools International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Drilling Tools International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Drilling Tools International currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Drilling Tools International Company Profile

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

Featured Articles

