Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Scotiabank

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on D. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $63.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.05%.The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

