Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Given New $8.50 Price Target at B. Riley Financial

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at B. Riley Financial from $6.50 to $8.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

DHC traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $379.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.89 million.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Bilotto acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 266,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,133.65. This trade represents a 8.12% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. VARCOV Co. purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,415,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of healthcare properties across the United States. The company focuses on assets that serve the senior housing and post-acute care sectors, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, memory care centers and medical office buildings. By partnering with experienced operators, Diversified Healthcare Trust aims to generate stable, long-term cash flows through triple-net leases and percentage rent structures tailored to each property type.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple states and encompasses a mix of single-tenant and multi-tenant properties.

