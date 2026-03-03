Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,526,457 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the January 29th total of 1,832,984 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,270,782 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,270,782 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPXL stock opened at $219.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.42. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $87.08 and a one year high of $234.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 3.03.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXL. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 384.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification. Most of the stocks in the Index are issued by the 500 largest companies, in terms of the aggregate market value of their outstanding stock, and generally are listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

