Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Short Interest Up 51.1% in February

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,461,873 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the January 29th total of 9,569,112 shares. Approximately 15.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,017,325 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,017,325 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 15.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMF. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000.

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TMF opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.57.

About Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market. The Index constituent bonds are weighted by their relative amounts outstanding.

