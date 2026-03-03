Diodes Incorporated $DIOD Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 521,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,662 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $27,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Diodes by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,988,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,635,000 after acquiring an additional 49,379 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 56.9% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 846,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,749,000 after purchasing an additional 306,900 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 92.5% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 646,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,386,000 after purchasing an additional 310,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,712,000 after purchasing an additional 153,905 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 417,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,079,000 after purchasing an additional 61,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In related news, Director Keh Shew Lu sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $7,521,360.00. Following the sale, the director owned 180,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,205,676.56. The trade was a 38.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $176,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 111,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,795,180.35. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,205 shares of company stock valued at $7,837,213. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.58. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $81.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $391.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Diodes from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of high‐performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed‐signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general‐purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

