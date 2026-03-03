Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV Stake Decreased by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,785,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783,333 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 1.57% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $222,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Summit Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 183,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 193,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,996,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 343,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after buying an additional 24,852 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,624,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average of $48.90.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

