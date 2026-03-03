Digico Infrastructure REIT (ASX:DGT) Insider Kelly O’Dwyer Purchases 9,890 Shares of Stock

Digico Infrastructure REIT (ASX:DGT – Get Free Report) insider Kelly O’Dwyer bought 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.06 per share, with a total value of A$20,373.40.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 245.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th.

Owning and managing a portfolio of digital infrastructure assets.

