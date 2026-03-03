Digico Infrastructure REIT (ASX:DGT) Insider Kelly O’Dwyer Purchases 9,890 Shares of Stock

Digico Infrastructure REIT (ASX:DGT – Get Free Report) insider Kelly O’Dwyer bought 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.06 per share, with a total value of A$20,373.40.
Digico Infrastructure REIT Price Performance
Digico Infrastructure REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 245.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th.
About Digico Infrastructure REIT
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Digico Infrastructure REIT
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Receive News & Ratings for Digico Infrastructure REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digico Infrastructure REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.