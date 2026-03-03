DHI Group’s (DHX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 265.63% from the company’s current price.

DHX has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research raised DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of DHX opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $122.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.37.

DHI Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHX. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 15,089 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 1,940.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 20,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a specialized professional recruitment and career development company that operates digital platforms connecting technology and security-cleared professionals with employers worldwide. Founded in 1990 as a niche job board for technology talent, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DHX.

The company’s primary offerings include Dice.com, a careers platform designed for technology professionals, and ClearanceJobs, a specialized service catering to candidates holding U.S.

