DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,086,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 704,980 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $73,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 260.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,822,085 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $333,630,000 after buying an additional 2,762,504 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 400.2% during the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 77,492 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 685,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,123,000 after purchasing an additional 62,098 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 212,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 29,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DXCM. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DexCom from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Argus reduced their price objective on DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

DexCom Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $73.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DexCom had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

