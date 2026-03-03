Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) Short Interest Up 26.7% in February

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,851,247 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the January 29th total of 3,040,684 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,849,512 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,849,512 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 2.2%
DECK stock opened at $114.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.15. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.90.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 41.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor
In related news, insider Robin Spring-Green sold 347 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $39,481.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,831,212.58. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 4,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $537,680.88. Following the sale, the director owned 25,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,985.84. This trade represents a 15.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 9,092 shares of company stock worth $1,048,552 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.
Deckers Outdoor Company Profile
Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.
Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.
