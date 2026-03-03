David Huml Buys 4,000 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Stock

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) CEO David Huml purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.39 per share, with a total value of $257,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 67,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,375,815.62. This trade represents a 6.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tennant Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of TNC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.98. 264,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,477. Tennant Company has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $87.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (down from $107.00) on shares of Tennant in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Institutional Trading of Tennant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNC. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tennant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Tennant by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Tennant by 1,778.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Tennant in the third quarter worth $74,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tennant

Tennant Company is a global provider of solutions that help keep facilities clean, safe and sustainable. The company designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of cleaning machines, chemicals and service programs that address the cleaning needs of customers in diverse industries, including manufacturing, warehousing, food and beverage, healthcare and education. Tennant’s product portfolio encompasses both ride-on and walk-behind floor scrubbers and sweepers, carpet extractors, power brushes, pressure washers and autonomous cleaning machines.

Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Tennant has grown from a regional manufacturer into a multinational organization with operations in more than 70 countries and sales representation in over 100 markets worldwide.

