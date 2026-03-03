Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 24.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 74.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised Crown Castle from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.02.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $89.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 88.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $115.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.62.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 420.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $262,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,442. This trade represents a 34.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $401,481.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,300.22. This trade represents a 15.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company’s assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

Further Reading

