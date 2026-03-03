CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Sold by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for 2.2% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $15,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,994,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,999.04. This represents a 41.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total transaction of $11,916,577.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,054,902 shares in the company, valued at $848,695,075.02. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274 in the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $384.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $298.00 and a 52 week high of $566.90. The firm has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.44, a P/E/G ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about CrowdStrike

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Mizuho cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $540.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. HSBC raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.