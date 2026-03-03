CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Sold by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for 2.2% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $15,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,994,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,999.04. This represents a 41.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total transaction of $11,916,577.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,054,902 shares in the company, valued at $848,695,075.02. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274 in the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trending Headlines about CrowdStrike
Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile endorsements and bullish analyst notes are supporting sentiment — Jim Cramer said he “stands by” CrowdStrike, reinforcing investor confidence ahead of earnings. Jim Cramer Says “I Stand By CrowdStrike”
- Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler and other bulls argue the AI-driven selloff is overdone and see sizable upside, framing CrowdStrike as a beneficiary of rising cybersecurity demand tied to AI adoption. CrowdStrike ticks up as Piper Sandler upgrades after AI-driven sell-off
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan highlights Falcon Flex adoption as a key growth driver, a fundamental positive note that underpins medium‑term revenue potential. JPMorgan Highlights Falcon Flex Adoption as Key Driver for CrowdStrike
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 earnings are due after the close — expectations and guidance will likely drive the next leg of the move; the market is focused on revenue, ARR/Falcon adoption metrics and AI commentary from management. Crowdstrike Is Focusing on AI Disruption Risks. Earnings Are Today.
- Neutral Sentiment: Options traders are pricing roughly an ~8% implied move for the print, indicating elevated volatility and that a beat/miss could trigger sizeable intraday swings. CrowdStrike (CRWD) Q4 Earnings Today: Options Market Braces for an 7.98% Swing
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is active and mixed: some firms trimmed price targets but kept Buy/Overweight ratings (BTIG, Jefferies, JPMorgan), while others trimmed targets and shifted to Neutral (Robert W. Baird) — the net effect is continued debate over near‑term valuation. Analyst notes and price target moves
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk — futures fell after news of Strait of Hormuz closure — is pressuring broad risk assets and could weigh on CrowdStrike despite company‑specific positives. Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Futures Plunge After Closure Of Strait Of Hormuz—Coherent, Credo Technology, CrowdStrike In Focus
- Negative Sentiment: Market narrative around “AI disruption” has already pressured the stock and could amplify downside if management signals margin/competitive risk from AI advances. CrowdStrike Q4 Preview: ‘Expect Volatility’ As AI Disruption Trade Roils Shares, Expert Says
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Mizuho cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $540.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. HSBC raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.62.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.
The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CrowdStrike
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.