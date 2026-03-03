Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.22 million. Cricut had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.91%.

Cricut Trading Up 0.5%

CRCT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.32. 752,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,118. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18. Cricut has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $914.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Cricut alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cricut news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,798,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,789,162.26. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 245,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,898 over the last 90 days. 18.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cricut

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cricut by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 30,484 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cricut by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 81,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cricut by 374.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 982,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 775,330 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRCT shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Cricut from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cricut from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $3.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cricut

About Cricut

(Get Free Report)

Cricut, Inc (NASDAQ: CRCT) is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in personal and small-business crafting solutions. The company designs and markets a family of cutting machines that leverage computer-aided design to precisely cut a wide range of materials, including paper, vinyl, fabric and leather. Complementing its hardware offerings, Cricut provides proprietary software and mobile applications that enable users to create custom artwork, import graphics and access a vast library of pre-designed projects and fonts through a subscription service.

Founded as a division of Provo Craft & Novelty in 2005, Cricut emerged as an independent public company in March 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.