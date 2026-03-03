Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.22 million. Cricut had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.91%.
Cricut Trading Up 0.5%
CRCT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.32. 752,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,118. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18. Cricut has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $914.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cricut news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,798,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,789,162.26. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 245,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,898 over the last 90 days. 18.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Cricut
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on CRCT shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Cricut from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cricut from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $3.60.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cricut
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc (NASDAQ: CRCT) is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in personal and small-business crafting solutions. The company designs and markets a family of cutting machines that leverage computer-aided design to precisely cut a wide range of materials, including paper, vinyl, fabric and leather. Complementing its hardware offerings, Cricut provides proprietary software and mobile applications that enable users to create custom artwork, import graphics and access a vast library of pre-designed projects and fonts through a subscription service.
Founded as a division of Provo Craft & Novelty in 2005, Cricut emerged as an independent public company in March 2021.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cricut
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.