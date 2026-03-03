Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 2.42%.The company had revenue of $308.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.41 million.

Crawford & Company Stock Down 2.7%

NYSE CRD.B opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.71. Crawford & Company has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

Insider Transactions at Crawford & Company

In related news, CEO Rohit Verma sold 125,414 shares of Crawford & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $1,379,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 205,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,924. This trade represents a 37.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD.B) is an independent provider of claims management and risk solutions to insurance carriers and self-insured entities worldwide. The company’s services span property and casualty claims adjusting, third-party administration, managed repair, catastrophe response, and risk consulting. Through its network of professionals, Crawford & Company assists clients in streamlining claims processes, controlling costs, and improving customer satisfaction across diverse lines of business.

Founded in 1941 by James O.

