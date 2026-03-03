CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. CPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 million.

Here are the key takeaways from CPS Technologies’ conference call:

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS reported a record year of revenue at $32.6 million and Q4 sales of $8.2 million , and completed a secondary offering that raised $9.5 million to strengthen the balance sheet.

and Q4 sales of , and completed a secondary offering that raised to strengthen the balance sheet. Management has engaged Da‑Com as general contractor and expects to select and upfit a larger nearby manufacturing facility in the coming months to increase capacity, reduce constraints, and support higher future revenue.

as general contractor and expects to select and upfit a larger nearby manufacturing facility in the coming months to increase capacity, reduce constraints, and support higher future revenue. Gross margins were pressured in Q4 by a sharp rise in the cost of gold on several gold‑plated products and by conservative inventory accounting as the company builds stock for the move, creating a near‑term headwind to margin expansion.

on several gold‑plated products and by conservative inventory accounting as the company builds stock for the move, creating a near‑term headwind to margin expansion. Defense demand may return for HybridTech Armor after the FY2026 defense bill, with the partner optimistic about U.S. Navy destroyer orders in the back half of 2026 and contract negotiations expected to start soon.

R&D momentum continues — CPS has received multiple SBIR/STTR awards, installed a higher‑capacity mill and a new sintering oven, and is advancing binder‑jet tungsten and radiation‑shielding work that could open large market opportunities.

CPS Technologies Trading Down 15.9%

NASDAQ:CPSH traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. 508,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,337. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.25 and a beta of 1.31. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $6.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $789,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CPS Technologies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,934 shares in the last quarter. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPSH shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CPS Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of CPS Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CPS Technologies Corp is a materials technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of advanced engineered composites and metal systems. The company develops bonded metal components, high-performance polymer composites and ceramic-to-metal brazed assemblies that address the demanding requirements of high-temperature, high-stress and high-frequency applications. CPS Technologies’ product portfolio includes thermal management solutions, electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding materials, structural composites and electronic packaging substrates tailored for critical end markets.

Serving the aerospace, defense, electronics and energy industries, CPS Technologies works closely with original equipment manufacturers and system integrators to deliver custom materials solutions that reduce weight, improve thermal efficiency and enhance mechanical performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.