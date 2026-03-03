Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Barclays

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CPNG. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coupang from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Coupang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $19.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.43 and a beta of 1.19. Coupang has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $34.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Coupang had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 0.60%.The business had revenue of $8.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Coupang will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 2,679 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $63,277.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,907.52. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 481.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Coupang by 19.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 98,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPNG, is a South Korean e-commerce company headquartered in Seoul. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, the company grew rapidly by combining an online marketplace with a large direct-retail business model. Coupang completed a primary listing in the United States in 2021, and it has become one of South Korea’s leading online retailers by focusing on convenience, speed and a wide product assortment across consumer categories.

The company operates a vertically integrated e-commerce platform that includes a customer-facing marketplace and an extensive logistics and fulfillment network.

