Costco Wholesale (COST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Costco Wholesale to post earnings of $4.51 per share and revenue of $68.9644 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The retailer reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $67.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 29.35%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Costco Wholesale to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Costco Wholesale Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $1,002.77 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $844.06 and a 12-month high of $1,067.08. The company has a market cap of $445.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $951.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $934.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
- Positive Sentiment: BofA reinstated coverage with a Buy and $1,185 price target, citing strong pricing power and customer loyalty — a validation that can support upside sentiment. Costco (COST) Gains Buy Rating From BofA on Strength of Pricing and Customer Loyalty
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights Costco’s history of earnings surprises and says the company has the elements to likely beat again, which could lift the stock if results beat estimates. Can Costco (COST) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive?
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting Costco reclaimed the title as the cheapest U.S. grocer vs. Walmart could support market-share and margin narratives. Walmart Stock (WMT) Dips as Costco Grabs its Cheapest Grocer Crown
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts point to technology investments (digital wallet, AI inventory, faster checkout) boosting U.S. productivity and protecting low prices — a structural positive for margins long term. Is Costco’s Technology Spending Finally Fueling Better Productivity?
- Positive Sentiment: Pre-earnings pieces (Blockonomi/TipRanks) flag strong YTD performance and analyst estimates (~$4.55 EPS, ~$69B revenue) and a consensus of bullish price targets — supportive if results meet or beat. Should You Buy Costco Stock Before Thursday’s Q2 Earnings Report?
- Neutral Sentiment: Market calendars and option volatility notes list Costco among names with upcoming reports; higher option activity can amplify moves but is not directional on its own. Option Volatility And Earnings Report For March 2-6
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage-start notices and longer-term pieces (expansion plans, membership-driven dividend strategy) are background positives but less likely to move the stock before earnings. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America
- Negative Sentiment: A Forbes column argues investors should sell as COST tests the $1,000 psychological level and highlights a ~55x P/E (~80% premium to retail median), feeding valuation concerns that can pressure the stock. Sell Costco Stock At $1,000?
- Negative Sentiment: Broader risk-off headlines (geopolitical strikes on Iran) sent futures lower and pulled down retail and risk assets generally, a market-force that can weigh on COST ahead of earnings. Stock market today: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures plunge while oil prices surge as Iran conflict jolts markets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,060.00 to $1,045.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,016.18.
Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale
In other news, EVP Javier Polit sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $867.21, for a total transaction of $1,776,913.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,773.08. This represents a 16.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,476.80. This represents a 15.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 6,915 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,097 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.
Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.
