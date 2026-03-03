Contrasting INVO Fertility (NASDAQ:IVF) and Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF)

INVO Fertility (NASDAQ:IVF – Get Free Report) and Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.0% of INVO Fertility shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of INVO Fertility shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.2% of Presbia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

INVO Fertility has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presbia has a beta of 5.91, meaning that its share price is 491% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVO Fertility -417.02% N/A -92.42% Presbia N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares INVO Fertility and Presbia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for INVO Fertility and Presbia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVO Fertility 1 0 0 1 2.50 Presbia 0 0 0 0 0.00

INVO Fertility currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 359.77%. Given INVO Fertility’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe INVO Fertility is more favorable than Presbia.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares INVO Fertility and Presbia”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INVO Fertility $6.53 million 0.93 -$9.10 million ($630.29) 0.00 Presbia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Presbia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than INVO Fertility.

Summary

INVO Fertility beats Presbia on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INVO Fertility

INVO Bioscience, Inc., together with its subsidiary, a healthcare services fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman’s body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About Presbia

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, Australia, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and Germany. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

