Contrasting Algorhythm (NASDAQ:RIME) and Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Algorhythm (NASDAQ:RIME – Get Free Report) and Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Algorhythm and Agora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algorhythm -115.03% N/A -194.35% Agora 3.47% 0.84% 0.68%

Volatility and Risk

Algorhythm has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agora has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algorhythm $23.49 million 0.21 -$23.26 million ($5.62) -0.32 Agora $133.26 million 3.28 -$42.73 million $0.04 117.00

This table compares Algorhythm and Agora”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Algorhythm has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agora. Algorhythm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.4% of Agora shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Algorhythm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Algorhythm and Agora, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algorhythm 1 1 0 1 2.33 Agora 1 0 0 0 1.00

Algorhythm currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 180.90%. Given Algorhythm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Algorhythm is more favorable than Agora.

Summary

Agora beats Algorhythm on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Algorhythm

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; connected vehicle karaoke devices; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware. The company primarily sells its products to retailers, including national chains, warehouse clubs, department stores, lifestyle merchants, specialty stores, and direct mail catalogs and showrooms. The company was formerly known as The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and changed its name to Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. in September 2024. Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Agora

Agora, Inc. operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications. It also provides video and voice calling, interactive live and broadcast streaming, chat, signaling, and interactive whiteboard products; and extensions, such as analytics, recording, AI noise suppression, 3D spatial audio, real-time transcription, and extensions marketplace. In addition, the company offers Application Platforms, including Flexible Classroom, a low-code application Platform as a Service, which combines video, voice, chat, signaling, whiteboard and recording functionalities into an integrated cloud-based solution for education providers; and App Builder, a no-code application platform, designed for developers with little or no coding experience to build their own applications with video conference and live streaming functionalities. It operates through Agora and Shengwang brands. Agora, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

